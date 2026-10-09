Connecting the university community with the future of work

The University of Limassol (UoL) supported INSPIRE 2026, which took place on 7–8 October on Makarios Avenue in the heart of Nicosia. The festival brought together founders, executives, investors, creators, academics and future leaders from Cyprus and beyond, providing a setting for the exchange of ideas on entrepreneurship and innovation.

Across seven themed stages, the programme included discussions, masterclasses, workshops, startup and funding sessions, as well as conversations on artificial intelligence, the future of work and sustainability. Networking spaces, live music and street food complemented the two-day programme.

Through its support for the festival and Dr Charalampous’s participation, the University of Limassol contributed to the connection between the academic and entrepreneurial communities. This involvement reflected the University’s support for initiatives that encourage collaboration and open discussion on the future of education, careers and organisations.

Dr Maria Charalampous, Program Director MSc in Occupational and Organizational Psychology at the University of Limassol, participated in the panel discussion “Jobs and Skills of the Future” at INSPIRE 2026 Entrepreneurial Festival. Her participation placed the University within a wider conversation on the changes shaping careers, education and organisations.

The discussion took place on Wednesday, 7 October, at the FUTURE OF WORK STAGE at 360 Nicosia. It formed part of the festival’s programme dedicated to the future of work, bringing attention to the relationship between evolving jobs, skills and the preparation of future professionals.

Dr Charalampous’s participation connected the academic field of occupational and organisational psychology with the festival’s focus on the changing world of work. Her role at the University of Limassol gave particular relevance to this discussion for the university community, as education and organisations respond to new demands on people and their careers.