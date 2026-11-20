Multinational gaming entertainment company Allwyn reported a 19 per cent increase in net revenue for the third quarter of 2026, reaching €1.22 billion, as digital growth and strategic expansion supported its performance despite challenging comparisons with the previous year.

The company, which also operates in Cyprus, announced preliminary unaudited financial results for the three months ending September 30, 2026, reporting continued progress in its growth strategy and reaffirming its full-year revenue outlook.

Net revenue increased by 19 per cent year on year, although the rise was more moderate when adjusted for changes in the group’s business and other comparative factors.

On a comparable basis, revenue grew by 4 per cent, against a particularly strong third quarter in 2025, when record jackpots were recorded across continental Europe.

Allwyn said its financial performance remained solid despite an exceptionally customer-friendly pattern of sports results, which affected the comparative performance of its gaming activities.

The group said its diversified business model helped mitigate the impact of these outcomes.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached €396 million, representing a 6 per cent annual increase, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.5 per cent of net revenue.

On a comparable basis, adjusted EBITDA increased by 2 per cent, despite pressures on revenue.

The comparable calculation includes PrizePicks in the previous year’s figures and adjusts for higher amortisation at LottoItalia.

Operating EBITDA, meanwhile, increased by 13 per cent to €341m, supported by lower EBITDA adjustments.

A key area of progress was digital gaming, with online net gaming revenue increasing by 8 per cent year on year on a comparable basis.

Digital operations accounted for 47 per cent of the group’s total net gaming revenue, reflecting the growing importance of online participation.

Product development also featured prominently in the company’s strategy, with several launches during the period.

These included Powerball in the UK and the online introduction of Eurojackpot in Greece, while the group subsequently launched Packs collectible trading cards through PrizePicks after the end of the third quarter.

Allwyn said these initiatives were intended to deepen player engagement and broaden participation across its gaming and entertainment offerings.

The group also pursued selective acquisitions and increased its interest in Next Lotto in Germany, moving towards a controlling stake.

In a further expansion of its technological capabilities, Allwyn announced an agreement with Kambi after the reporting period to bring its sportsbook technology in-house.

It also agreed to acquire the remaining 30 per cent stake in IWG, strengthening its control over the business.

The company reaffirmed its 2026 net revenue growth outlook of between 20 and 30 per cent, before one-off impacts equivalent to approximately €60m, as previously indicated.

It also confirmed that its adjusted EBITDA expectations remained within the range of market consensus forecasts.

Allwyn additionally highlighted its shareholder return programme, reporting that it had completed a €150m share buyback in October.

An interim distribution of €0.20 per share was paid in November, bringing total distributions for the year to €1 per share.

Including other capital returns, the total return to shareholders reached €1.19 per share, in line with the company’s commitments under its capital allocation policy.