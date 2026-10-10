The prospect of higher interest rates weighted on Britain’s housing market last month, with downward pressure on house prices increasing for ​the first time in four months, the Royal Institution of ‌Chartered Surveyors said this week.

RICS said its house price balance fell to -32 last month from a five-month high of -28 in August, a bigger decline than expected in a ​Reuters poll of economists, while the number of new properties ​coming onto the market rose for the first time since ⁠the middle of last year.

“A renewed rise in interest rate expectations has ​created a fresh headwind for the housing market, with buyers becoming a ​little more cautious and sales activity losing some momentum,” RICS Head of Market Research Tarrant Parsons said.