Cyprus police chief Themistos Arnaoutis on Friday presented a new modernisation programme aimed at transforming the force into a more efficient, technologically advanced and responsive organisation by 2030.

The programme, titled ‘Police 2030’, was presented to police directors and commanders following a period of planning, preparation and evaluation, according to a statement.

It sets out a strategy for modernising the force over the coming years, focusing on three main areas: operational effectiveness, personnel development and technology.

The first focuses on strengthening the prevention and response to criminal threats and critical incidents, while the second covers officer training, skills development and improvements in management procedures.

The third involves upgrading IT infrastructure, integrating systems, strengthening cybersecurity and developing digital services.

A central feature of the programme is the introduction of intelligence-led policing, which aims to make greater use of intelligence and risk analysis in operational decision-making and the allocation of police resources.

Another major project is the command, control and communications centre, whose implementation is beginning. The centre is intended to improve operational coordination, incident management and communication with the public.

The new policing model also incorporates the Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (DAOE), which will focus on tackling serious and organised crime through modern analytical methods and targeted operations.

Police unveiled on Wednesday the new DAOE – dubbed the Cyprus FBI – designed to shift the force away from pursuing individual offenders towards dismantling entire criminal networks, their finances and international connections.

According to the statement, presentations of the programme to police personnel will begin next week to inform officers about priorities, planned projects and organisational changes.

The overall objective, it added, is to establish a modern, effective and reliable police force that is closer to citizens and more responsive to society’s needs.