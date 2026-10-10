A 61-year-old woman is in intensive care on a ventilator after a collision on Omonia Avenue in Limassol left six people injured on Friday night.

Two others are in a serious but stable condition, with the crash having happened at about 10.50pm, when a car driven by a 32-year-old man struck a car driven by the 61-year-old woman.

The man had three passengers aged 20, 22 and 19, and the woman was travelling with a 62-year-old passenger.

The woman was first taken to Limassol general hospital, where doctors found she had suffered a bleeding on the brain, a collapsed lung and a fractured pelvis.

Due to the severity of her injuries, she was intubated and moved to a private hospital, where she remains in the intensive care unit.

Her 62-year-old passenger suffered fractures to the spine and ribs; the 20-year-old passenger suffered bleeding in a pelvic artery.

The 32-year-old driver and the 22-year-old and 19-year-old passengers did not suffer serious injuries, being kept in in hospital only as a precaution.

Police are continuing their inquiries into the cause of the collision.