Revolut users report problems accessing banking app

Revolut users on Tuesday morning reported difficulties accessing their accounts after a service disruption affected multiple features of the banking app.

Customers opening the app were met with a “something went wrong” error message advising them to try again later, with some unable to access their funds.

Revolut acknowledged the disruption in a response on Reddit, saying its engineering team was working to restore services as quickly as possible.

“We’re currently experiencing a service disruption affecting multiple services,” the company said, warning that several features might be unavailable.

The company apologised for the inconvenience but did not provide a timeframe for when normal access would be restored.