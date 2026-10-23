Friday brings mainly fine weather, with a few scattered clouds and fine dust in the atmosphere.

Winds will be a northwest to northeast gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Temperatures will reach 31C inland, 28C along the coast and 21C in the highest mountains.

Friday night will be clear with temperatures dropping to 19C inland and along the coast, and to 11C in the highest mountains.

Winds will be a northwest to northeast gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, over calm to slight seas.

Fine weather continues into the weekend and on Monday, with passing clouds.

Temperatures will gradually decrease to reach the seasonal average by Monday.