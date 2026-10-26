The Digital Citizen app will introduce a new feature on Monday, allowing users to track document expiry dates and renew them on time.

Users will get automatic notifications 30 and 15 days before a document expires, and on the expiry date.

Expired documents stay visible until replaced or deleted. Those who have renewed a document will be guided to add the new version to the app.

The ministry announced that residence documents for foreign nationals will be added in the coming days, with sports match tickets expected later this year.

The app currently features the Fan Card.

Digital documents hold the same validity as physical ones but are not valid for international travel. The free app is accessible on iOS and Android.

Users experiencing difficulties can contact [email protected].