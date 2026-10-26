Eleven individuals were arrested during overnight operations on Sunday, the police reported on Monday.

The arrests were made for various offences, including unauthorised residence in Cyprus, carrying a knife, possessing an offensive weapon, being drunk and disorderly, burglary, theft, and assault causing grievous bodily harm.

Officers stopped 857 vehicles and checked 1,078 individuals, inspecting 30 premises.

Traffic checks led to 426 citations, with 254 for speeding.

The police seized 15 vehicles during these checks.

Officers conducted 120 alcohol tests, resulting in three positive readings, and carried out eight preliminary drug tests, two of which were positive.