The Monasteries of Art (MON-ART) launches a transnational call for Regeneration Artists working at the intersection of art, sustainability, and community life. Residencies will take place in Italy, Bulgaria, Hungary, Albania, and Cyprus.

Visual Voices invites applications for the Nicosia Monastery of Arts Residency Program. The residency will function as a living laboratory, combining site-specific artistic experimentation, community engagement, and public showcases.

Location: Walled City of Nicosia, Cyprus

Duration: February–July 2027 (6 months)

Artist Fee: €6,000 per artist. 2 artists will be selected. Shared accommodation, production costs, and travel will be covered.

Deadline: 23/11/2026

Selection Jury: Marina Christodoulidou, Curator & Artistic Director, Limassol Municipal Arts Centre Dr Gabriel Koureas, Art Historian & Co-Director, Celadon Centre for Arts and Ecologies Melina Philippou, Architect & Artistic Director, Visual Voices Dr Derya Ulubatli, Art Historian & Board Member, European-Mediterranean Art Association (EMAA)

The open call and application form is available at the MON-ART website at the LINK. For questions and clarifications contact Melina Philippou at [email protected].

The MON-ART project is co-funded by the Creative Europe program of the European Union.