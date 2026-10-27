Police are investigating a robbery involving a 22-year-old food delivery driver in Limassol in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to a complaint filed with Limassol police, the incident occurred at around 1.30am on October 28 Street, while the 22-year-old was riding his motorcycle.

Two individuals travelling on another motorcycle reportedly blocked his path, before the passenger assaulted him and stole his wallet, which contained an undisclosed amount of cash.

The victim reported the robbery to police at around 2.30am.

Officers from Limassol examined the scene and are continuing investigations.