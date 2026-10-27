A 42-year-old female police officer has been arrested in Nicosia on suspicion of illegal drug possession, with procedures already underway to suspend her from duty.

According to a police statement on Tuesday, officers from the Drug Law Enforcement Unit (Ykan) stopped a vehicle driven by the woman on a Nicosia road at around 3pm on Monday.

During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered and seized 3.4 grammes of cannabis, four hand-rolled cigarettes containing cannabis and two partially smoked hand-rolled cigarettes also containing the substance.

The 42-year-old was arrested for illegal drug possession and taken into custody.

She is expected to appear before Nicosia District Court on Tuesday for charges to be formally filed against her.

The Chief of Police has already instructed that procedures be initiated immediately to suspend the officer from duty.

In its statement, police leadership reiterated its zero-tolerance approach towards any conduct by its members that violates the law, regulations or the principles of the force.

It stressed that all cases are investigated with full transparency and dealt with promptly, without discrimination or exceptions.

Ykan is continuing its investigation.