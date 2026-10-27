The met department issued a yellow weather warning for severe storms on Tuesday night.

The warning will be in effect from 2am until 6pm on Wednesday, with storms initially expected in the west, which will gradually expand to the rest of the island.

Rainfall is expected to range between 35 and 55 millimetres per hour, while winds are set to reach up to 8 Beaufort.

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly on Thursday, before rising gradually from Friday onwards.