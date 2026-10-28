Deposits in Cyprus increased by €697.1 million in September 2026, while total loans rose by €857.80 million, with the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) reporting stronger monthly increases in both categories and an acceleration in annual loan growth.
The outstanding amount of total deposits reached €60.2 billion at the end of September, while total loans stood at €29.6 billion, according to the CBC’s latest monetary and financial statistics, released on Tuesday.
The net increase in deposits was substantially higher than the €171.50m recorded in August, although the annual growth rate remained unchanged at 6.5 per cent.
Deposits held by Cyprus residents rose by €639.9m during September, with households and non-financial corporations accounting for much of the increase.
Household deposits increased by €93.8m, while deposits held by non-financial corporations rose by €373m.
Deposits held by other domestic sectors increased by a further €173.1m, bringing the total increase in deposits held by Cyprus residents to €639.9m.
Meanwhile, total loans recorded a net increase of €857.8m, compared with an increase of €114.6m in August.
The annual growth rate of total loans accelerated to 14 per cent in September, up from 11.8 per cent in the previous month.
Loans to Cyprus residents increased by €470.8m, with lending to households rising by €52.2m and loans to non-financial corporations increasing by €110.1m.
Loans to other domestic sectors recorded a larger increase of €308.5m.
The figures were included in the October 2026 edition of the CBC’s Monetary and Financial Statistics, covering deposits and loans held by monetary financial institutions during September.
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