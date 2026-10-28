Eight people were arrested during overnight police operations for car arson, illegal residence, drink driving, illegal possession of property and circulation of false documents.

The police pulled over vehicles and checked 876 drivers and 216 passengers, resulting in 387 reports for various traffic offences, including 96 for speeding, 13 for drink driving and four for using drugs. Seven vehicles were impounded.

Furthermore, the police raided 38 premises and filed one report.