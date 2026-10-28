European Union Fisheries Commissioner Costas Kadis is scheduled to visit Cyprus on Thursday and Friday for a series of official engagements concerning sustainable water management, the fisheries sector and the development of marine sciences.

Kadis will begin his visit on Thursday, October 29, and participate in the Circular Water Economy conference, being held at the University of Cyprus in Nicosia.

Following the event, Kadis will meet with Environment Commissioner Elias Myrianthous.

On Friday, the commissioner will visit the Zygi fishing harbour, where he will engage directly with the local fishing community.

Kadis will subsequently meet with representatives of the fisheries sector at the Zygi community council, where he is expected to exchange views on the challenges faced by the sector and the future of sustainable fishing.

His visit will conclude with the foundation stone ceremony for the Cyprus University of Technology’s school of marine sciences in Larnaca.