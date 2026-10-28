Minthis has announced a €6 million investment in improvements to its golf course and clubhouse in Paphos, aiming to enhance playing conditions, improve water management and upgrade facilities for members, guests and visitors.

The programme includes a completely redesigned irrigation system, extensive bunker renovations and a series of clubhouse enhancements, marking the next stage in the development of the award-winning golf and lifestyle destination.

The investment reflects Minthis’ commitment to upgrading its facilities and infrastructure while preserving the resort’s natural environment, character and heritage.

At the centre of the project is a redesigned irrigation system, designed by Irritech and installed by Pro Golf Group, which has been engineered to provide comprehensive coverage across the golf course.

The new system will give the agronomy team greater precision and control over water application, while substantially reducing the time needed to complete irrigation and minimising disruption to play.

For golfers, the improvements are expected to support more consistent playing conditions and healthier turf, while allowing the team responsible for course maintenance to manage one of the most important aspects of golf course upkeep more effectively.

The upgrade also supports Minthis’ focus on responsible water management, which forms part of the resort’s broader sustainability approach.

The irrigation infrastructure incorporates the latest Toro technology, including Infinity sprinklers, which allow water to be applied more precisely according to the needs of different areas of the course.

The system is expected to deliver more consistent turf conditions, greater efficiency and improved control across the golf course.

It also includes a Grundfos acid injection system, which will provide greater control over the pH of irrigation water and help create favourable growing conditions for the turf.

Together, the technologies represent a significant upgrade to the infrastructure supporting the course.

Alongside the irrigation work, Minthis is carrying out extensive bunker renovations, incorporating a modern capillary concrete liner system.

The system is designed to improve drainage, stability and consistency, helping bunkers perform more reliably throughout the year and providing golfers with a more consistent playing experience.

The investment will also extend to the Minthis Clubhouse, with the main phase of improvements scheduled to begin in January 2027 and continue until June 2027.

Planned enhancements include a new Sports Bar, improvements to the clubhouse restaurant, a larger and more prominent Pro Shop with an expanded retail offering, and a new Caddy Master area.

The changes are intended to create a more vibrant and welcoming clubhouse, extending the golfing experience beyond the course itself.

The latest investment follows the introduction of the TrackMan Range earlier in 2026, which added new features to the resort’s practice and training facilities.

Together, the projects form part of Minthis’ broader strategy to develop its golf and resort offering and strengthen its position as a world-class golfing and lifestyle destination.

“This investment represents an important milestone in the continued evolution of Minthis,” Managing Director of Minthis Demetris Ashiotis said.

“We are investing not only in the visible elements of the golf experience, but also in the infrastructure and technology that support the course for the long term,” he added.

“Our goal is to continually raise the standard of Minthis while remaining true to the character, heritage and natural setting that make the resort so unique,” Ashiotis continued.

Finally, the company said that “the combination of advanced irrigation technology, smarter water management, upgraded bunkers and enhanced clubhouse facilities will create a more complete and contemporary golf environment, supporting the long-term quality and sustainability of the Minthis experience”.