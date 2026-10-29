BAF introduces the four artists of its Residency: Studio Mentoring Programme 2026: Antreas Kelpis, Elin Yurtdaş, Savvas Gerolemidis and Yeti. The programme runs from September 28 to December 18, 2026 at the Foundation’s premises in Nicosia.

The Residency continues BAF’s commitment to supporting emerging artistic voices in Cyprus, providing time, space and mentorship for the development of their practices. Within this framework, the artists have the opportunity to test ideas, reconsider methods and explore new directions through sustained studio work.

The four participants bring distinct artistic approaches, experiences and interests. Working alongside one another at the Foundation creates opportunities for daily exchange and meaningful dialogue, allowing individual research to develop within a shared creative environment.

The artists are supported by mentors Andreas Stylianou, Elpida Frangeskidou, Maria Loizidou and Maria Stathi, who also served as the selection jury. Through individual and group sessions, mentorship establishes an ongoing conversation around each artist’s work, the decisions that shape it and the questions that emerge as it develops.

The Residency provides financial support and studio space at the Foundation, supporting artistic research, experimentation and the production of new work. Studio and exhibition visits, as well as meetings with artists and professionals from different fields, broaden the participants’ points of reference and create opportunities for dialogue and exchange.

The programme will culminate in a two-month group exhibition featuring all four artists, presenting work developed over the 12 weeks. Further information about the exhibition and its dates will be announced in due course.

About the artists

About BAF

BAF is a non-profit foundation based in Nicosia, working in the field of contemporary art. Through its activities, it supports artistic creation and encourages research, exchange and dialogue. Alongside this work, BAF develops its permanent collection and seeks to sustain meaningful, lasting relationships with artists and their work.

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