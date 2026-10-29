Cyprus may have won over Lonely Planet with its winter sunshine, but the cost of enjoying it tells a rather less flattering story, with Paphos proving considerably more expensive than several rival Mediterranean destinations.

The island has been named one of Europe’s ten best winter-sun escapes by the international travel publication, just as separate research by Britain’s Post Office Travel Money puts Paphos 14th among 24 destinations worldwide for value.

And while Cyprus may not be winning the battle on price, it has been collecting some impressive international endorsements of its own, from American travel writers to European tourism rankings.

In its latest guide, released earlier this week, Lonely Planet describes Cyprus as ‘Best for the warmest Mediterranean winter’, placing it fifth among ten recommended European destinations.

Travel writer Emma Sparks draws attention to the island’s mild weather, archaeological treasures and contrasting landscapes, from the flamingos at Larnaca Salt Lake to the snow-covered Troodos mountains.

It is welcome international exposure, particularly for a country looking to attract visitors beyond the traditional summer holiday season.

The financial comparison, though, is less encouraging.

According to the Post Office’s winter-sun research, a standard basket of eight holiday purchases costs £98.02 in Paphos, against £87.46 in Tenerife and £82.35 in Portugal’s Algarve.

That makes Paphos around 12 per cent more expensive than Tenerife and 19 per cent dearer than the Algarve, while Spain’s Costa del Sol comes in at £83.58 and Lanzarote at £93.82.

Malta’s Sliema and Rhodes also offer slightly lower prices, at £96.36 and £97.75 respectively. Of the eight European resorts surveyed, only Funchal in Madeira is more expensive, at £129.63.

The research, released in September and subsequently reported by international publications including Time Out, examines everyday holiday purchases, including drinks, suncream, insect repellent and a three-course evening meal for two with wine.

Flights, accommodation and transport are excluded, so the findings do not represent the total cost of a holiday. They do, however, offer a useful comparison of what visitors can expect to spend once they arrive.

A separate 2026 Family Holiday Report, produced by the Post Office with TUI, paints a similar picture, putting a basket of family holiday purchases at £177.18 in Paphos, compared with £158.31 in Tenerife and £139.65 in the Algarve.

Although the two surveys cover different periods and shopping baskets, both show Cyprus facing stiff competition from established European holiday destinations.

But price is not the only measure of a destination’s appeal, and Cyprus has some impressive figures in its favour.

According to the European Environment Agency’s latest bathing water assessment, published in June, Cyprus came first among European countries for the proportion of bathing sites rated excellent, with all 123 monitored locations meeting the highest classification for the 2025 season.

That compares with an EU average of 84.8 per cent, while Greece recorded 97.1 per cent, Spain 86.6 per cent and Portugal 82 per cent.

The results are based on European standards for microbiological bathing water quality, rather than a broader assessment of environmental conditions. Nevertheless, they give Cyprus a measurable advantage in an area that matters to holidaymakers.

And the island’s appeal is attracting attention well beyond Europe.

In June, American magazine Travel + Leisure, which had already included Cyprus among its 50 best places to visit in 2026, published a feature by travel writer Joe Baur exploring a side of the country that many international visitors rarely see.

Rather than concentrating on its beaches, Baur took readers along the island’s 347-mile E4 hiking trail, through the Akamas peninsula and into communities where traditional crafts, food production and local history are becoming part of the visitor experience.

The feature described Cyprus as something of an undiscovered destination for American travellers, drawing attention to opportunities for outdoor tourism and experiences beyond the established resorts.

For local businesses, this kind of international coverage has particular value. Walking holidays, cultural excursions and visits to rural communities create potential customers for guides, restaurants, producers and other smaller enterprises that may otherwise see little of the spending generated by mass tourism.

The interest has not stopped there. Earlier this month, National Geographic Traveller published an extensive feature by Orla Thomas on the Troodos mountains, examining the region’s wineries, walking routes, traditional villages and local crafts.

The article presented the mountains as a destination in their own right, offering an alternative to the island’s better-known coastal attractions.

It is another example of international travel coverage giving attention to parts of the Cypriot economy that have traditionally received far less exposure than the main holiday resorts.

Meanwhile, Nicosia has also earned a place in the international travel conversation.

The capital was named Europe’s top cultural destination for 2026 by the European Best Destinations platform, finishing ahead of Florence and Vienna in an assessment combining expert evaluations with traveller ratings.

The recognition was reported by Euronews, which also highlighted Nicosia’s position as an emerging city-break destination.

In a separate European Best Destinations ranking released in February, Nicosia took second place overall, behind Madrid.

These are tourism-platform rankings rather than official European Union awards, but they offer further evidence that international interest in Cyprus extends well beyond the familiar promise of a summer holiday.

For the country’s tourism businesses, the distinction matters.

Higher prices do not necessarily mean poor value. Travellers may be prepared to spend more for better service, distinctive experiences or a destination offering something they cannot easily find elsewhere. And although international recognition does not guarantee additional bookings, it gives Cyprus another selling point in a crowded market.

There is also a wider economic opportunity in attracting visitors whose spending reaches beyond accommodation and beachside businesses, supporting local food producers, cultural attractions, specialist guides and enterprises in the island’s towns and villages.

The challenge is turning that international interest into genuine commercial returns, rather than simply adding another award or favourable review to the destination’s promotional material. With competition for holiday spending remaining intense, Cyprus needs to make a convincing case for what visitors get in return for their money.