Six people were arrested for various offences as part of nationwide police operations on Wednesday night.

The offences included theft, illegal possession of property, illegal employment, practicing as a private security guard without a license, illegal possession of duty-free tobacco products, as well as pending court warrants.

A total of 381 vehicles were stopped as part of the operations, resulting in the check of 487 drivers and passengers. Meanwhile, police carried out inspections of 35 premises.

The traffic checks resulted in 246 complaints concerning various traffic violations and the impoundment of 13 vehicles.

Of the complaints filed, 134 concerned exceeding the speed limit, while another five complaints were filed for drink driving.