A 22-year-old man was arrested in Engomi on Thursday after police seized around 6.4kg of cannabis linked to alleged drug importation and possession with intent to supply.

The investigation, initiated with the customs department, followed the arrival of a 2.56kg cannabis package in Cyprus on October 26.

On the same day, a 62-year-old taxi driver was detained after he collected a package he believed was for a customer, unaware of its contents.

Investigations led to the 22-year-old suspect, whose vehicle search revealed cannabis packages weighing about 100g, along with an additional 3.836kg found in a separate search.

Police also confiscated €4,330 and five mobile phones. The taxi driver was released due to lack of evidence.

The 22-year-old is scheduled to appear before the Nicosia district court on Friday as police seek a detention order.

Police investigations are ongoing.