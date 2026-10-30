The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) has extended the suspension of trading in the shares of Rianeson Investments Plc and G.A.P. Vassilopoulos Public Ltd for a further two months, until December 28, 2026, because both companies have outstanding financial reporting obligations.

The exchange announced on Friday that the suspensions would remain in force under Article 185 of the Securities and Cyprus Stock Exchange Law, as the reasons behind the original decisions had not been resolved.

Rianeson Investments has failed to submit and publish four outstanding financial reports, covering both annual and half-yearly periods.

These include its annual financial report for the year ended December 31, 2024, its half-yearly report for the six months to June 30, 2025, its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2025, and its half-yearly report for the six months to June 30, 2026.

G.A.P. Vassilopoulos, meanwhile, remains suspended because it has not submitted and published its half-yearly financial report for the period ended June 30, 2026.

The CSE said the suspensions could be lifted before the extended deadline if either company fulfils its outstanding obligations during the suspension period.