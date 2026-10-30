I.D Construction, a leading construction company in Cyprus, took part in Career Day at the University of Cyprus, joining an initiative aimed at helping undergraduate and postgraduate students better understand career opportunities, employment prospects and potential pathways into the professional world.

At its stand, the I.D Construction team introduced students to the company’s work and spoke with them about career paths and the realities of working in the construction sector.

The company continued the initiative by inviting University of Cyprus students to visit one of its construction sites. During the visit, the team shared practical insights into construction processes, workplace safety and the day-to-day realities of delivering a project, giving students an opportunity to experience the industry beyond the classroom.

“Engaging with students is an important part of how we see our role in the industry. We want young people not only to hear about career opportunities, but also to understand how construction works in practice, what skills the sector requires and what paths are open to them. By sharing our experience, we hope to help the next generation make more informed career choices and see the opportunities available within the industry,” said Ilias Demourtsidis, CEO of I.D Construction.

Through initiatives like these, I.D Construction aims to strengthen connections between education and the labour market and to share practical industry knowledge with future professionals.

More information about I.D Construction is available on the company’s official website and on Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook.