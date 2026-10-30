Hay bales contaminated with the food and mouth virus (FMD) that were intended to be buried in Troulli will be moved to another safe location so as not to affect livestock units in the adjacent areas, Agriculture Minister Christos Senekis said on Friday.

Senekis said the decision was made following consultation with Aradippou mayor Christodoulos Partou.

According to the minister, the goal was to address the issue safely without creating problems for the reactivation of livestock units following the FMD crisis, assuring that the transfer of the bales would take place immediately.