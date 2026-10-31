Beyond mentoring and pitch events, Cyprus’ startup support network is increasingly focused on helping founders secure customers, attract capital and generate sustainable growth

For founders in Cyprus, turning an idea into a business involves more than developing a product. It means testing demand, protecting intellectual property and finding customers and funding. The island’s incubators, accelerators and Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) help teams navigate these steps, offering different forms of support as they prepare to enter the market.



Let’s examine Cyprus’0 accelerator and incubator scene. Behind the workshops and pitch events sits a more demanding task: helping someone turn a technology, research finding or business idea into something customers will pay for.

Across the island, organisations approach that task differently. Some work with academics before a company exists. Others help founders test products, prepare for investment or enter international markets. Understanding those differences matters more than treating every programme as the same kind of support.

Starting with research

For researchers, the first commercial question may be who owns an invention, rather than how to pitch it.

The Central Knowledge Transfer Office (CKTO) provides free services to research organisations, startups, SMEs and large enterprises. These cover intellectual property ownership, patent landscaping, protection strategies, commercial opportunity assessments, technology marketing and support with negotiating agreements.

For a research team, this can mean understanding competing patents, identifying a potential licensee or preparing the terms of a commercial collaboration. A separate RIF IP Voucher Programme offers up to €10,000 towards intellectual property protection costs.

RIF says the CKTO has supported 364 researchers and innovators since its establishment in March 2023 under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Cyprus Seeds works at a related stage, helping academic teams bring research closer to market. Its 18-month programme combines grants, mentoring, training and connections with industry and investors.

Gravity Ventures describes itself as a venture-building incubator, supporting founders from early development towards mature businesses. Its offering spans idea validation, business modelling, product design, prototyping, testing, intellectual property and commercialisation. The emphasis is on working through the steps of building a venture, including the product itself. Almost all their portfolio started from research and many of them build hardware plus software.

Building and testing

Once a team begins developing a product, access to technical expertise becomes more important.

Cyens Techub connects entrepreneurs with the Cyens Centre of Excellence in Nicosia. Its services include coworking, consultancy, contract research and access to laboratories. This gives its role a technical dimension alongside business support, allowing founders to draw on research capabilities as they develop and test their ideas. Furthermore, they have the support of EIT Community in Cyprus to access global knowledge and other European networks.

IDEA Innovation Centre, founded in 2015, offers a structured nine-month route. Its programme begins with three months of acceleration, followed by six months of incubation for teams that pass a formal evaluation. The support package includes €20,000 in seed capital, training, mentoring, business consultations and professional services. During incubation, founders work towards finalising their minimum viable product and accessing the market.



The Startup Centre powered by Microsoft at European University Cyprus adds another university and industry connection. The university’s 2026 EUC Startup Programme announcement targets Cypriot startups beyond the idea stage, combining training, mentoring, networking and Microsoft-related resources. Its stated focus is on strengthening business models, improving market readiness and supporting growth.

These approaches address different needs. A team requiring laboratory expertise faces a different problem from one that already has a working product but needs help organising its finances or reaching customers.

Preparing for customers and capital

ARIS, established in association with Deloitte, runs a 26-week acceleration programme for startups and scale-ups. It prioritises business-to-business solutions in renewable energy, shipping, IT and fintech, while accepting other technology businesses with international growth potential. Applicants are expected to have a minimum viable product ready for market. Support focuses on refining business models, testing products, commercialisation and financial planning.

Elevate Bootcamp advertises a 13-week accelerator centred on market validation, mentoring and fundraising preparation. Its programme includes experiments with potential customers, pitch preparation and investor connections. The distinction for founders is practical: investor introductions can create opportunities, but securing investment still depends on the business and the investor’s decision.

KPMG’s Startup Innovation Lab provides another form of support. Its published services range from business plan preparation and business model validation to valuations, fundraising readiness and growth strategy. Workshops and mentoring sit alongside access to KPMG’s investor network. This places it within the wider startup support scene, with an advisory offering extending from pre-seed businesses to companies preparing for a potential listing.

International connections

For some founders, Cyprus is also a base from which to enter another market.

AUB Mediterraneo Innovation Centre in Paphos connects the local scene with AUB’s wider entrepreneurship network. Its published description covers incubation, acceleration and growth support for AUB-affiliated startups. The Cyprus Growth Programme gives this work a cross-border dimension.

AAlchemy Growth Lab combines founder mentoring and investment preparation with practical support for establishing and expanding a business in Europe. The offering reflects the operational work that accompanies international expansion, beyond developing a product or presenting a pitch.

Founder Institute Cyprus brings a global accelerator network into the local scene. Its hybrid programme combines online and in-person sessions, structured growth sprints, weekly deliverables and mentor feedback. The model gives founders a timetable against which to test assumptions and develop their businesses, alongside connections within Cyprus and the wider network.

Gaming also has dedicated accelerator support in Cyprus. LVLUP, launched in 2024 by Google for Startups, NVO Lab and GameDev Cyprus, was designed to help gaming studios and technology startups through mentoring, business development and fundraising support.

Narwhal Accelerator, whose founders are based in Paphos, supports PC, console, mobile and gaming technology businesses, combining investment with product reviews and introductions to publishers and investors.

Fintech and blockchain founders also have access to more specialised support. Plug and Play Cyprus includes fintech and regtech among its accelerator’s focus areas, combining mentoring with corporate and investor connections. The University of Nicosia’s Blockchain Tech Academy and Incubator Programme takes a more technical approach, offering early-stage Web3 teams training, mentoring and links to blockchain platforms.

Chrysalis LEAP supports early-stage teams through an accelerator that combines training, coaching, mentoring and access to a network of collaborators. Its published programme accepts businesses across sectors, including cleantech, fintech, artificial intelligence and health technology.

What comes after the programme

Taken together, these organisations offer several possible routes into entrepreneurship. They also show why founders need to look closely at programme fit. Research commercialisation, product development, business advice and fundraising preparation involve different skills and timelines.

The next test for Cyprus is how effectively those routes connect. A research team may need intellectual property advice first, prototype support next and an industry customer later.

A useful measure of success is what happens after the final presentation: a licensing agreement signed, a product tested with a customer, an investment completed or a business earning revenue abroad. Those outcomes give the accelerator and incubator scene its economic value.



Reported results show the scale of support already delivered. IDEA Innovation Centre’s published figures record 105 startups admitted, 60 graduated and more than 270 entrepreneurs supported.

ARIS had supported more than 35 startups by April 2025.

Gravity reports that its incubator has invested in and supported more than 20 startups over an eight-year period.

Cyprus Seeds reported supporting 24 scientific teams across four programme cycles and awarding €1.4 million in grants.

Cyprus has reasons to be optimistic. Its startup support organisations are helping founders build companies, researchers commercialise their work and teams reach customers abroad. The opportunity now is to strengthen the connections between these programmes, investors and industry.

With sustained support and a focus on commercial results, more ideas developed in Cyprus can become businesses that create skilled jobs and compete internationally.