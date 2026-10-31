The European Banking Authority (EBA) is taking direct supervisory responsibility for key financial safeguards surrounding USDC, the dollar-linked stablecoin issued by Circle, from November 12, 2026, after classifying it as the European Union’s first significant e-money token under the bloc’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA).

The decision, announced earlier this month, marks an important development in how stablecoins are supervised in the EU, bringing the management of USDC’s reserves, liquidity and financial recovery arrangements under direct EBA oversight while leaving other supervisory responsibilities with France’s banking regulator.

For users and businesses dealing with USDC, the change does not in itself mean that the token is being withdrawn or that its basic function is changing, but it does mean that its issuer will face a different supervisory arrangement for some of the financial risks associated with the stablecoin.

USDC is a stablecoin, a type of crypto-asset designed to maintain a stable value by reference to another asset, in this case the US dollar.

Unlike cryptocurrencies whose prices fluctuate substantially, stablecoins are commonly used to transfer value, trade crypto-assets and facilitate transactions within digital asset markets.

The EBA’s classification follows an assessment of the criteria set out in MiCA, the EU’s regulatory framework for crypto-asset markets.

There are currently 45 e-money tokens notified under MiCA across the EU, with USDC becoming the first to be classified as significant.

The classification matters because MiCA provides for additional supervision of tokens deemed significant, reflecting their potential scale and importance to the financial system.

From November 12, 2026, supervisory responsibilities for USDC will be divided between the EBA and the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR), France’s banking and insurance supervisory authority.

The EBA will take over direct supervision of the issuer’s own funds, reserve assets, liquidity requirements, and recovery and redemption plans.

These areas are central to assessing whether the issuer has adequate financial resources, can manage its assets and liabilities, and can respond to difficulties while meeting its obligations to token holders.

The ACPR will retain responsibility for other areas, including governance, qualifying holdings, fit and proper assessments, outsourcing and conflicts of interest.

The 2 authorities will work closely together to ensure a smooth transition and effective supervisory cooperation.

The change concerns the division of regulatory responsibilities rather than the introduction of a new token or a change to USDC’s stated purpose.

USDC is issued in the EU by Circle Internet Financial Europe SAS, while Circle Internet Financial, LLC issues it in the United States.

The announcement comes amid renewed scrutiny of stablecoins following the major security breach at cryptocurrency exchange Binance on October 29, which has been estimated to have affected around $6.3 billion in digital assets.

Circle, the issuer of USDC, was among the companies involved in the response, freezing more than $800 million in assets linked to the incident, according to reports.

The episode has highlighted the role stablecoin issuers can play in restricting the movement of assets and the importance of cooperation across the digital asset industry.

However, the EBA’s new supervisory responsibilities concern the financial safeguards supporting USDC and should not be confused with direct oversight of cryptocurrency exchanges or their cybersecurity arrangements.

That cross-border structure also means that cooperation between regulators is important when monitoring the stablecoin’s activities across different jurisdictions.

To support its supervision of cross-border stablecoin activity, the EBA has signed a memorandum of understanding with the New York State Department of Financial Services.

The agreement is intended to facilitate cooperation and information exchanges between the 2 authorities.

The decision is based on MiCA, which gives the EBA responsibility for classifying asset-referenced tokens (ARTs) and e-money tokens (EMTs) as significant under Articles 43 and 56.

The authority assesses annually whether tokens should be classified as significant or whether they continue to meet the relevant criteria.

The indicators used in these assessments are specified in Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2024/1506, alongside the procedure set out in EBA Decision EBA/DC/558.

Under MiCA, issuers of significant ARTs are placed under EBA supervision, while issuers of significant EMTs are subject to dual supervision by the EBA and the relevant national competent authority.

This arrangement is set out in Article 117 of the regulation, with Articles 117(5) and 128 requiring the EBA to exercise its powers in close cooperation with other competent authorities.

The framework also provides for cooperation through supervisory colleges established under Article 119.

For the wider crypto-asset market, USDC’s designation establishes a precedent for how the EU will apply its significant-token framework as the market develops.

The immediate practical effect is a redistribution of supervisory responsibilities, but the broader aim is to strengthen oversight of the financial safeguards supporting a stablecoin that operates across borders.