Geely has officially arrived in Cyprus, marking a new chapter in the local automotive market. The global automotive brand made its highly anticipated debut at a spectacular launch event hosted by KKS Pilakoutas on the evening of 17 November 2026 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Limassol, attended by Geely representatives, business partners and members of the media.

Under the theme “Hi Geely. Hello Cyprus”, the event combined impressive audiovisual presentations with the simultaneous unveiling of three new models, introducing the Cypriot audience to a brand with a strong international presence and advanced technological capabilities.

Geely Auto Group serves more than 22 million users across over 120 countries and operates on five continents. In 2025, its parent company, Geely Holding Group, ranked eighth among global automakers by total sales. Drawing on two decades of wider group engagement and engineering collaboration in Europe, Geely Auto combines international R&D expertise with advanced automotive technologies.

At the heart of Geely’s philosophy are two fundamental principles: “Safety First” and “Technology for All.” Drawing on European engineering expertise and world-class safety testing facilities, Geely places safety at the centre of vehicle development while making intelligent technologies more accessible to everyday drivers.

Speaking at the event, Klelia Pilakouta Christoforou, representing KKS Pilakoutas, stated:

“We represent the fourth generation of a family whose journey has been intertwined with the automotive world in Cyprus for nearly a century. We grew up with a deep passion for cars, guided by the principles passed down to us by previous generations: hard work, consistency, respect for the customer, a drive for excellence, and a commitment to continuous evolution. With KKS Pilakoutas, these principles form the foundation of a new business venture—an initiative with its own distinct identity, vision and ambition.”

Aiden He, CEO of Geely Brand Europe, stated:

“Cyprus is an important market in Geely’s European expansion. Our partnership with KKS Pilakoutas allows us to combine our technological and industrial development capabilities with in-depth knowledge of the local market, bringing our vehicles to a growing number of customers.”

Three new models for the Cyprus market

The Geely E5 is a next-generation all-electric SUV combining contemporary design, generous interior space and advanced technology. Offering cabin space comparable to a larger vehicle class, intelligent driver-assistance systems, a premium Flyme Sound audio system and Geely Short Blade Battery technology, the E5 delivers a refined electric driving experience.

The Geely Starray EM-i, the brand’s Super Hybrid SUV, combines the efficiency of electric driving with the versatility of an advanced hybrid powertrain. Featuring a spacious cabin, modern design and an electric driving range of up to 136 kilometres, depending on the battery variant, it is designed to meet the demands of both everyday journeys and longer trips.

The Geely E2 introduces the brand’s vision for compact electric mobility. Combining distinctive styling, urban agility, advanced safety features and modern digital technology, the E2 offers practicality, comfort and innovation in a compact package.

Geely’s official arrival in Cyprus through KKS Pilakoutas marks the beginning of a new partnership, bringing Cypriot drivers access to a global automotive brand committed to safety, quality and innovation.

For more information, visit the KKS Pilakoutas showrooms in Nicosia and Limassol, explore geelyauto.cy, or contact the Pancyprian customer service line at 22880880.