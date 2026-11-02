Ten additional agreed facts were presented to the Limassol criminal court on Monday as the trial of three men accused of murdering businessman Stavros Demosthenous in October 2025 continued.

The three defendants, one aged 31 and two aged 28, appeared in court, but the absence of one of the defence lawyers meant proceedings were limited to the submission of further agreed facts, bringing the total to 17.

The trial is scheduled to continue on November 4 and 5. All three defendants remain in custody at the central prisons.

The accused are also charged with illegal possession, transport and use of a firearm.

Demosthenous, a former chairman of Karmiotissa FC, was shot dead on October 17, 2025, in Ayios Athanasios while travelling in his Rolls-Royce, driven by his 18-year-old son.

According to the prosecution, the 31-year-old defendant allegedly drove the van from which the fatal shots were fired.

One of the 28-year-olds is accused of being the gunman, while the other allegedly drove the getaway car used by the attackers after they abandoned a motorcycle.

Three other individuals initially charged in connection with the case are no longer defendants in the murder trial.

Proceedings against a 30-year-old and a 51-year-old were discontinued at an earlier hearing, while another 30-year-old, who faced only a car theft charge, was sentenced to 18 months in prison.