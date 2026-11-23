Alpha Bank spent €8.08 million buying back its own shares on the Athens stock exchange during the week ending November 20, purchasing more than 1.74 million shares as part of its ongoing repurchase programme.

In an announcement on Monday, the bank said it had acquired 1,746,528 shares between November 16 and November 20 at an average price of €4.6268 per share.

The purchases were carried out over two trading days, with 685,809 shares acquired on November 17 for €3.23 million, at an average price of €4.7144.

A further 1,060,719 shares were purchased on November 18 for approximately €4.85 million, at an average price of €4.5702.

The highest and lowest prices recorded during the November 17 purchases were €4.725 and €4.702 respectively, while the corresponding prices on November 18 were €4.60 and €4.514.

The transactions form part of the bank’s share buyback programme, approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting held on June 26, 2026.

Following the latest purchases, Alpha Bank holds 24,206,808 treasury shares, representing 1.07 per cent of its total share capital.