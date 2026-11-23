An aircraft hijacking response exercise will take place at Larnaca airport from 11pm on Tuesday to 3am on Wednesday.

The exercise will involve police units, the fire brigade, the ambulance service, Civil Aviation, Hermes Airports and Cyprus Airways.

The police said the purpose of the exercise was to assess the readiness of the participating services and how effectively they implement operational plans for an aircraft hijacking incident at the airport.

The exercise will also evaluate coordination and the response of the agencies involved.