Two new tenders were launched on Monday for improvements to the Ayia Fyla and Pyrgos Limassol road network, at an estimated cost of €347,741 plus VAT.

Transport Minister Evie Tsolaki visited the areas to examine road network problems and had undertaken the commitment to promote the projects.

According to the transport ministry, the Ayia Fyla project will link Idomeneos street with 1st April Avenue and Sfaktiria street, and includes the laying of tarmac, building pavements, rainwater drainage, a small wall and fence, as well as road signs. The project will cost €184,150 plus VAT.

The second project will see the widening of the junction on Gregoris Afxentiou Avenue in Parekklisia with the road that leads to Pyrgos Lemesou. It includes the laying of tarmac, a small wall, a security barrier and road signs, and will cost €163,591 plus VAT.

The deadline for bids is November 18 and works should start in the first quarter of 2027. Each project should last three months and will be funded by national resources.

According to the transport ministry, these small projects are part of the broader planning for infrastructure in Limassol aimed at enhancing road safety and lessening traffic congestion.