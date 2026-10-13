Although there has been some public criticism of the government’s decision to allow the Israeli basketball club Maccabi Tel Aviv to use the Spyros Kyprianou stadium in Limassol as its ‘home’ stadium for Euroleague, it was based on political thinking. It was voiced by Akel, which has been highly critical of Israel’s actions in Gaza as have other activist groups such as the Cyprus Peace Council and Boycott-Divestment-Sanctions.

No other parties appear to have questioned the government’s decision or have sought explanation as to how the government reached its decision. Had there been a cost-benefit analysis, had the risks of hosting games between Maccabi and two Turkish sides at a time when relations between Israel and Turkey are hostile been examined? Had any thought been given to the possibility of crowd trouble spilling onto the streets of Limassol and the negative international publicity for Cyprus?

Do we have the resources and know-how to police high risk matches between Maccabi and Turkish sides, because the government will not have the right to ban away fans? Cyprus police do not have a very good record in controlling crowd trouble at local football matches so could they be expected to carry out their duties effectively if violence erupts at one of these matches?

Head of the Isotita police union Nikos Loizides said each match could require as many as 500 police officers for security in the town, even if the stadium security will be handled by a private security firm hired by Maccabi. Even if this figure is exaggerated, a heavy police presence would be needed on Limassol’s streets and the areas surrounding the stadium, as the risk of terrorist attack would also have to be factored in by the police force.

Police spokesman Vyronas Vyronos told the Cyprus Mail that “each match will be assessed individually, and security measures will be adjusted according to the circumstances and the relevant risk assessment.” The priority, apart from trouble-free matches, is the protection of the teams, the fans and the wider public. In short, large numbers of police officers would be required to manage security operations and on the street.

Who will cover the cost of the policing? Will it be the Cypriot taxpayer as is the case for a sports events featuring local clubs? And could the force afford to allocate a sizeable portion of its overstretched resources to police more than a dozen high-risk basketball matches over a period stretching beyond next April? The president’s decision – only he could have taken it although it was announced by the head of the Cyprus Sports Federation (KOA) – defies belief, considering that Cyprus has nothing to gain from becoming Maccabi’s home venue.

We could have allowed the club to play a couple of its Euroleague matches in Limassol but hosting all its home fixtures is just absurd. The government owes the country some explanations for this decision, which we are certain President Nikos Christodoulides will provide, considering his commitment to accountability and transparency.