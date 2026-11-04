The Euroleague has approved the Spyros Kyprianou arena in Limassol as the home venue for Maccabi Tel Aviv’s games this season.

Maccabi will play there from the 11th matchday, starting next week, with a Tel Aviv derby against Hapoel, coached by Demetris Itoudis, with the arrangement applying for the 2026-27 season “until further notice”.

The arena is the largest indoor basketball venue in Cyprus, seating 8,000 and hosted 15 games of the third group at Eurobasket 2025, in which the Greek and Cypriot national teams both played.

In a statement on its website, the Euroleague said that “we will continue to closely monitor the development of the situation in the region and remain in contact with all parties involved.”

It said the public would be informed in “good time” of any changes should conditions in the region normalise.

Maccabi has played its home games at the Aleksandar Nikolic Hall in Belgrade for three years, and has used it as its home court since the Hamas attack of 7 October 2023.

It was due to host Real Madrid in Limassol on 22 October, but that game was played in Belgrade.

Maccabi formally asked Cyprus to host the games in a letter to President Nikos Christodoulides on 22 September.

Between 12 and 15 home games were expected in Limassol, depending on how far the club progressed.

The Cyprus Mail reported that the Euroleague was initially hesitant on the move due to its sponsorship deal with Turkish Airlines.

Plans for each game provide for 3,000 tickets for Maccabi supporters, 1,500 for the Cypriot public and 100 for visiting fans, although final spectator arrangements have not been agreed.

Maccabi is still asking the Euroleague for permission to play in Israel, which should the body not yield to by January, the game against Panathinaikos on January 7 will also be held in Limassol.

Police unions have warned that the games would need about 500 officers, calling it a “huge additional responsibility” for a force already short of staff.

A police source told the Cyprus Mail put the policing cost of all the games at more than €1 million.

Justice Minister Costas Fitiris previously assured MPs that Cyprus had accepted a request to invoice Maccabi for the policing.

A police liaison is due to coordinate with club managers on travel and movements, and a video conference is planned to settle the details of police cover.