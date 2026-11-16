Alma MP Irene Charalambides confirmed on Monday that party leader Odysseas Michaelides is pressing her to stand in the 2028 presidential election.

Speaking on Sigma television’s midday programme, days after news outlet Reporter said Michaelides wanted her to reconsider her decision to stay out of the race and lead Alma’s campaign should the party stand independently, Charalambides said “I have said it repeatedly that I am not interested, but political situations cannot be predicted”.

Asked whether she was indeed reconsidering, she added, “all possibilities are open”.

Charalambides said Michaelides believes Alma should have a “second option”, though she insisted that he would be “the most suitable candidate”.

She ruled out Alma backing Andreas Mavroyiannis should Akel choose him, citing “deep political differences”.

Akel secretary-general Stefanos Stefanou confirmed in a separate interview with Sigma on Monday that the party does not exclude Mavroyiannis as a possible opposition candidate but “cannot favour him at this stage”.

A RAI Consultants poll for Alpha, presented last Wednesday, showed President Nikos Christodoulides leading all five first round scenarios tested with between 26 and 30 per cent.

Mavroyiannis was second in each on 22 to 24 per cent. Michaelides polled between seven and 11 per cent, depending on the scenario.

In the second-round matchups, Christodoulides led Mavroyiannis by 45 to 38 per cent and former Disy leader Averof Neophytou by 40 to 35 per cent.

Unfinished Vasiliko gas terminal

In regard to the unfinished Vasiliko gas terminal, Charalambides referred to the project as “one of the biggest scandals”, and that recent claims by former energy minister Giorgos Papanastasiou regarding vested interests “confirmed what had been raised repeatedly in parliament”.

She said Papanastasiou, who spoke after leaving office, should name such interests and take what he knows to the European Public Prosecutor’s Office.

She placed political responsibility on the Anastasiades government, saying the agreements date from that period, stressing she had told Papanastasiou in parliament that he was trying to blame the present Christodoulides government.

Charalambides also lambasted the legal service and the anti-corruption authority, saying both bodies should have acted of their own accord to examine whether agreements served personal interests at the public’s expense.

She also questioned how agreements and letters of guarantee were handled, claiming millions were being lost without proper procedure.