From Alpine peaks to big screen: Savvina's story that moved Cyprus

The documentary Everybody Falls: The Road to the Summit, directed by Andreas Kolokotronis, had its official premiere on November 11, 2026 at Premier Cinemas in Nicosia Mall. The red-carpet evening brought together collaborators, sponsors and distinguished guests, who watched the story of Cypriot mountain biker Savvina Koulle, known as “Eat Her Dust”.

Speakers at the event included Savvina, Andreas Kolokotronis and Antonis Vassiliou, managing director of Stephanides The House of Luxury, a platinum sponsor of the initiative for 2026. The premiere was honoured by the presence of the Deputy Minister for Culture, Klea Hatzistefanou Papaellina, the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Kostas Koumis, and the Commissioner for Gender Equality, Jozi Christodoulou.

One of the most moving moments of the evening came after the screening, when a mother approached Savvina and told her of her 12-year-old son’s wish: he wanted to have the film on his mobile phone, so that he could watch it whenever he lost sight of his goals. For Savvina, it was one of the most personal and moving comments she heard that evening.

The buzz continued on social media, where guests shared photos, videos and their impressions. One guest wrote to Savina: “I admire you for the heights you’ve reached and for every time you’ve picked yourself up to get there.”

The story behind the film

The story begins in Cyprus, long before the snow-covered starting point of the Mountain of Hell. After months of gruelling preparation, Savina loads her bike and kit into a van, boards the ferry and sets off on a journey of thousands of kilometres across Europe, with the French Alps as her final destination. In the mountains of Italy, she is testing her endurance and limits as she prepares for one of the world’s most gruelling mountain bike races, where she took first place in the women’s e-bike category for two consecutive years, in 2025 and 2026.

Through a cinematic narrative that combines striking imagery, intense action and personal confessions, director Andreas Kolokotronis takes the viewer beyond the competition, revealing the man behind “Eat Her Dust”. Savvina’s family and friends share little-known aspects of her life, memories from her childhood and the sacrifices that lie behind her success. Meanwhile, leading mountain bikers recount their own experiences of the Mountain of Hell, revealing the gruelling and unpredictable nature of the race.

The result is a story that transcends the boundaries of sport. Because the path to the top is not defined solely by the moment of victory, but by everything one must overcome to get there.

The Cyprus Olympians publicly expressed their support for Savvina and called on the public to watch the documentary. In their post, they linked the Cypriot athlete’s perseverance to the values of Olympism and highlighted the charitable purpose of the screenings.

Screenings for the general public

Tuesday, November 17, 2026 | 7.45pm, 9pm

Premier Cinemas, Nicosia Mall

Tickets: €5 | Available from Premier Cinemas.

All net proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Karaiskakio Foundation.

Tickets for public screenings are available via the Premier Cinemas website here.

Watch the official trailer:

A film by Andreas Kolokotronis: IMDb

Learn more about the Everybody Falls campaign at: eatherdust.com

Follow Savvina | Eat Her Dust on social media:

Follow Andreas Kolokotronis on social media: