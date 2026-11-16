1967 was one of the most favourable years for viticulture in Cyprus. Nature blessed the island with an ideal cycle of seasons: a rainy winter that filled the land with life, a mild spring that favoured the growth of the vines, and a long, dry and sunny summer that brought the grapes to full ripeness.

The ’67 harvest yielded grapes of exceptional quality from the Xynisteri and Mavro varieties. The abundant sunshine and dry conditions perfected the sun-drying process of the grapes. The result was a Commandaria which, from the very outset, stood out for its character, structure and ageing potential.

The oenologists at KEO in the 1960s recognised its rare potential and took a bold decision: to give it time. With passion, dedication, patience and a deep respect for Cyprus’ winemaking tradition, they placed it in the company’s cellars for long-term ageing. It was an act of faith in the future. A magnificent gesture by people who knew that they would most likely never be there to taste the final result of their labour.

Year after year, this Commandaria slowly matured in oak barrels, protected under ideal temperature and humidity conditions, away from vibrations and light. A precious secret kept quiet for six decades. A journey through time, during which patience became a virtue and tradition became a legacy. Sixty years on, the management of KEO has given its final ‘yes’. The moment has arrived. An authentic piece of Cypriot wine history is being bottled for the first time and presented to the public.

Thus, it is with great emotion and pride that KEO presents the YMNOS St. John Vintage 1967 Commandaria. One of the rarest products ever released in Cyprus. Production is limited to just 7,500 numbered bottles, making it a collector’s item. Each bottle is a unique artefact of a historic vintage, a journey spanning six decades and a priceless tradition passed down from generation to generation.

To house this rare contents, a unique, exquisitely designed bottle was created exclusively for the occasion, accompanied by a luxurious presentation box, befitting the history it holds within.

The YMNOS Commandaria makes an immediate impression with its deep, dark amber colour, a testament to its long ageing in the barrel. On the nose, it reveals a complex and deep aromatic profile with intense notes of caramel and dried fruits, such as dates and figs. A bouquet of citrus notes, toasted nuts and sweet spices such as cloves and cinnamon emerges from this rare wine. On the palate, it has a sweet and multi-dimensional character. Well-balanced flavours with lively acidity from figs and butter toffee, and a pleasant, long-lasting finish that leaves a warm sensation with a velvety texture.

YMNOS is aimed at wine lovers, collectors and connoisseurs of Commandaria, as well as every Cypriot who recognises the value of our traditions and cultural heritage. Its rarity makes it the ideal choice for prestigious anniversary and corporate gifts, and for those who wish to acquire and savour a truly unique piece of Cypriot history.

Much more than just a wine, YMNOS is KEO’s tribute to Commandaria. It is an ode to time, to patience, to the people who believed in the power of tradition and in KEO’s enduring relationship with our country’s greatest wine treasure. Because some stories are not written in books. They mature silently for decades inside a barrel, waiting for the moment when they will become YMNOS.

The YMNOS St. John Vintage 1967 Commandaria is available at select wine shops throughout Cyprus. You can also find it in the KEO 2026 Christmas gift catalogue at: https://heyzine.com/flip-book/66040d2692.html