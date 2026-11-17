An excavation for missing persons from the Famagusta village of Assia could take place this year due to housing development in the area, presidential commissioner Marios Hartsiotis said on Tuesday.

Permits have been issued for two digs in the Assia area next year, with one west of two wells at Ornithi, near Afania, where part of the remains were found.

The second excavation is planned at a Turkish military camp east of Assia, towards Vatyli, where an attempt failed in 2025.

Hartsiotis said there was information that “approximately ten missing persons” were within the camp.

Related Articles • Two wells to be excavated next year in search for Assia missing

President Nikos Christodoulides said on Monday that the two wells would be excavated next year.

Speaking at the inauguration of a community centre for exiled Assia villagers, he said the main remains of some victims were still missing after being moved from their original burial sites.

Three further locations in and around Assia were being considered, he said.

Eighty-eight people from Assia remain on the list of missing persons. The remains of 69 have been identified, while the fate of the other 19 is unknown.

Christodoulides referred to 70 men from Assia and neighbouring villages who were forcibly taken from the area and held at the Pavlidis garage.

They were then transferred to Ornithi, where they were then executed by TMT forces.

Assia had more than 3,000 residents when the village was cut off from government-controlled areas on August 14, 1974.

Across the island, Hartsiotis said excavations are under way at eight locations in the occupied north.

Human bones have been found at three of them: in Spathariko, the cemetery of Ayios Mamas in Lapithos and Neo Chorio of Kythrea.

Of 1,619 people on the official list, 860 have been identified and 759 remain missing.

The list of sites to be excavated stands at 110, and the Committee on Missing Persons is investigating about 300 further cases.

Tests are pending on recently recovered bones at the Institute of Neurology and Genetics, and further remains are with an American laboratory used by the committee.

Hartsiotis said the government was using “all the information and all the means at its disposal”.

In Lapithos, a hotel built in the 1980s is being demolished under the committee’s supervision.

The Turkish contractor at the time knowingly covered human remains found during foundation work.

Greek Cypriot representative Leonidas Pantelides said two teams had been on site since early November, with the first phase of the dig recovering the remains of two individuals.

The committee also believes eight soldiers are buried in a well in the garden of a property in the occupied north that was illegally purchased by a German national. He has refused the committee access.

The property was sold a few years later, and the committee is now seeking permission from its current occupant.