Two wells in the village of Afania are due to be excavated next year in an effort to locate the remains of those from Assia who were killed during the 1974 Turkish invasion, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Monday.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new community centre for the exiled villagers of Assia, Christodoulides said the excavations would take place near wells where remains had previously been recovered.

The main remains of some victims, however, are still missing after being moved from their original burial sites.

Eighty-eight individuals from Assia, a village in the Mesoaria plains of the Famagusta district, remain on the list of missing persons.

The remains of 69 have been identified, while the fate of the other 19 is still unknown.

He referred in particular to the case of 70 men from Assia and neighbouring villages who were forcibly taken from the area.

They were initially held at the Pavlidis garage before being transferred to the Ornithi area of Afania, where they were murdered by TMT forces.

Christodoulides said other wells had been identified for excavation in Ornithi, while further sites inside military areas would also be investigated.

Three additional locations in and around Assia were being considered for excavation, he added.

Assia, with more than 3,000 residents at the time of the invasion, was cut off from government-controlled areas on August 14, 1974, and Turkish troops entered the village the following day.