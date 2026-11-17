Asking prices for British homes marketed in the four weeks to November 7 fell by more than usual for the ​time of year as high mortgage interest costs, caused by ‌the Iran war, squeezed prospective buyers, property website Rightmove has said.

Asking prices dropped by a monthly 1.8 per cent, a bigger decline than the usual 1.1 per cent fall ​seen at that time of year over the past decade, ​and were 0.2 per cent lower than a year earlier. Rightmove said. ⁠Prices rose by 1.0 per cent in Rightmove’s October period.

“Higher mortgage rates ​have been a feature of the market for many months now and ​sellers are increasingly having to adapt to buyers’ tighter budgets,” Colleen Babcock, property expert at Rightmove, said.