Asking prices for British homes marketed in the four weeks to November 7 fell by more than usual for the time of year as high mortgage interest costs, caused by the Iran war, squeezed prospective buyers, property website Rightmove has said.
Asking prices dropped by a monthly 1.8 per cent, a bigger decline than the usual 1.1 per cent fall seen at that time of year over the past decade, and were 0.2 per cent lower than a year earlier. Rightmove said. Prices rose by 1.0 per cent in Rightmove’s October period.
“Higher mortgage rates have been a feature of the market for many months now and sellers are increasingly having to adapt to buyers’ tighter budgets,” Colleen Babcock, property expert at Rightmove, said.
- Asking prices are on course to end 2026 lower than in 2025
- The average two-year fixed mortgage interest rate fell to 5.51 per cent from 5.55 per cent a month earlier but is well above an average 4.25 per cent before the start of the Iran war
- Buyer demand is down 8 per cent compared with a year ago, and the number of agreed sales has fallen by 7 per cent
- The number of homes for sale stood at a 12-year high, while the number of newly listed properties rose by 3 per cent from a year earlier
- The survey was based on prices of properties put up for sale between October 11 and November 7
- The Bank of England raised interest rates for the first time in more than three years in November, but mortgage rates had been pricing in an increase months before, and markets see 0.9 percentage points more in tightening by the end of 2027
- Mortgage lender Lloyds reported that house prices fell 1.2 per centyear-on-year in October, the biggest fall in three years
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