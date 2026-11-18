Opposition party Akel on Wednesday raised concerns over the planned desalination plant in Mazotos, questioning whether alternative locations or solutions had been adequately examined and warning of potential environmental damage.

The party called for a comprehensive assessment of the project’s environmental and operational impact, particularly on the area’s marine and coastal ecosystems.

“The need for water should not serve as an alibi for detours, inadequate information, or decisions without a comprehensive assessment,” Akel said.

While acknowledging Cyprus’ need for additional desalination facilities, the party stressed that such projects required proper planning, the use of renewable energy, environmental safeguards and respect for local communities.

“Water must remain a public good and water issues must be treated as a national issue, with responsibility, social sensitivity and transparency,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Mazotos community council rejected allegations that its leader had acted independently or in consultation with only one council member regarding the proposed desalination plant.

In a statement, the council insisted that all decisions, meetings and contacts concerning the project had been authorised through majority votes at council meetings.

“The reports according to which the community leader acts voluntarily or jointly with a single member of the community council do not correspond to reality,” it said.

The council denounced what it described as “untrue reports” which created false impressions and did not reflect the way in which the council’s decisions are made and implemented.

“The selection of the member who accompanies the community leader in the relevant contacts, as well as all the actions they have taken to date, are based on decisions taken by majority vote by the community council,” the council said.

The council maintained that the community leader and the member accompanying him had acted within their official responsibilities and in accordance with decisions taken collectively.

“The Mazotos community council remains committed to transparency, collectivity and responsible information for residents on every issue concerning the community and will not allow misleading impressions to be created against its institutions,” the statement concluded.

The planned desalination plant has prompted strong opposition from local residents, who have raised concerns about its environmental impact.

Earlier this month, a local initiative rejected proposed compensation measures, arguing that they failed to address the environmental consequences of the project.

Protests continued on Tuesday, with demonstrators threatening to “lie in front of the bulldozers” if construction work began.

Residents had gathered at the site on Monday and camped there overnight, demanding the resignation of their community leader and a meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides.