Russian athletes will not be allowed into the Czech Republic, which is hosting the women’s Under-18 ice hockey world championship in January, Interior Minister Lubomir Metnar said on Wednesday.

Metnar, in comments to Czech Television, reiterated that the government would not be issuing visas to Russian athletes.

He added that the ministry also had legal means to prevent entry for athletes receiving visas from other states in Europe’s border-free Schengen zone.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ordered ice hockey’s world governing body on October 30 to admit Russian teams to international events, ending a ban imposed after Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Countries, however, have pushed back against allowing Russia to compete, citing the ongoing aggression by Russia in Ukraine. National teams have also said they will not compete against Russian sides.

“As far as I am concerned, nothing changes. There are government resolutions in place here that in effect prohibit the issuing of visas and the participation of Russian athletes in our championship,” Metnar said.

Asked about the possibility of athletes using visas issued by another European Union member state in the Schengen zone – allowing free movement in the bloc – Metnar said the foreign minister had informed EU counterparts about the issue.

“If it were to happen, the Interior Ministry has legal instruments to resolve the situation,” Metnar said.

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) was not immediately available for comment.

The IIHF confirmed on Sunday that Russia would miss the 2027 World Junior Championship in Canada starting in late December because of entry restrictions imposed by the Canadian government.