A proposed youth mobility agreement between the United Kingdom and European Union has the support of 75 per cent of British adults, according to new research commissioned by travel industry association ABTA, as businesses call on the UK government to secure a deal at a November 20 summit.

The agreement would allow young people from the UK and EU to live and work in each other’s countries for a limited period, potentially restoring employment opportunities that have become more difficult to access since Brexit.

The YouGov research found that support was widespread across political affiliations, age groups and regions, suggesting that the proposal enjoys backing beyond traditionally pro-European voters.

Support was highest among Labour voters, at 93 per cent, followed by Liberal Democrat and Green supporters, both at 92 per cent.

Among Conservative voters, 73 per cent backed the proposal, while Reform supporters were more divided, although 49 per cent supported it compared with 36 per cent who opposed it.

The findings also showed that 59 per cent of people who voted to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum now support a youth mobility scheme.

Geographically, support reached 78 per cent in Scotland, while Wales and the North West of England both recorded 76 per cent.

The research also found backing across generations, with 88 per cent of people aged 18 to 24 supporting the proposal, compared with 69 per cent among those aged 65 and over.

ABTA and Seasonal Businesses in Travel (SBiT) have been campaigning for such an agreement, arguing that restrictions introduced following Brexit have made it harder for British nationals to take up seasonal employment in European tourism destinations.

According to ABTA director of public affairs Luke Petherbridge, travel companies have experienced a substantial reduction in the availability of British workers across the European tourism industry.

“Since the UK left the EU, travel companies have seen a 69 per cent fall in the number of UK workers in tourism roles across the EU,” Petherbridge said.

He argued that the decline was restricting business expansion while also reducing opportunities for people seeking to begin careers in the travel industry.

“Nearly half of leaders in travel started in these types of overseas roles, such as tour representatives, creche workers or other support functions,” he said.

“This pathway has been cut away for many people, and that represents a serious risk to the future of our sector,” Petherbridge added.

He pointed out that a youth mobility agreement could help businesses expand while restoring opportunities for young people to gain their first professional experience abroad.

“A youth mobility deal would unlock growth for travel businesses and restore opportunities for people to take their first step on the career ladder,” he said.

Petherbridge also pointed to similar research conducted in 2025, arguing that the latest findings demonstrated that public support for the proposal had remained consistent.

The two organisations are urging British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Relations Minister Hamish Falconer to secure an agreement at the upcoming UK-EU summit on November 20, 2026.

SBiT managing director Charles Owen said the findings showed that support extended across the country’s political and geographical divides.

“Three in four people back a youth mobility deal, and it wins in every nation and region, and among voters of every party,” Owen said.

“This is no longer a debate in the country, only in Westminster,” he added.

Owen also pointed out that Britain already operates youth mobility arrangements with Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and India, all countries with which it has trade agreements.

“The EU, our closest neighbour and biggest trading partner, is the glaring gap,” he stated.

He argued that international work experience could provide lasting benefits beyond immediate employment, helping young people develop language abilities, professional skills and international relationships.

“Young people who live and work abroad come home with languages, skills and friendships,” Owen said.

“That trust pays dividends for decades, when they become tomorrow’s business leaders and decision-makers,” he added.

The organisations also highlighted the importance of seasonal workers to the British tourism industry, particularly those employed in European holiday destinations.

Chefs, bar staff, chalet hosts and holiday representatives working in European resorts serve British holidaymakers but increasingly come from a smaller pool of young British workers.

Owen said the proportion of young people employed in these positions had fallen from 62 per cent in 2017 to 42 per cent.

“With almost a million young people in the UK not in education, employment or training, we should be opening doors to work, not keeping them shut,” he said.

What could this mean for Cyprus?

A UK-EU youth mobility agreement could have implications for Cyprus, particularly its tourism and hospitality sectors, which rely heavily on seasonal employment and international recruitment.

British nationals have traditionally been an important source of seasonal workers for European holiday destinations, including Cyprus, particularly in hotels, restaurants, bars and tour operations.

Since Brexit, British citizens have been subject to immigration and employment requirements when seeking to work in EU member states, including Cyprus.

A youth mobility arrangement could potentially make it easier for eligible young British nationals to take up temporary employment on the island, helping tourism businesses widen their recruitment pool during the busy summer season.

It could also create opportunities for young Cypriots to gain work experience in Britain, including in hospitality, travel and other service industries.

However, the benefits for Cyprus would depend on the agreement’s final terms, particularly its age limits, permitted length of stay, employment conditions and whether it covers seasonal work.

The proposal should also not be confused with a return to the freedom of movement that existed before Brexit.

A youth mobility scheme would generally provide limited, conditional opportunities for younger people to live and work abroad, rather than restore unrestricted employment rights for British and EU citizens.

For Cyprus, the potential impact would therefore be more targeted, offering another channel for tourism recruitment and international work experience rather than fundamentally changing access to the British labour market.