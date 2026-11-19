All political parties, regardless of which part of the political spectrum they occupy, are concerned about the steadily rising prices for housing. The inability of young families to buy a home is a regular theme in public debate, with the parties demanding action from the government, even though it has introduced several housing schemes, aimed at providing affordable homes.

The lack of affordable housing appears to be a European concern. Last week Spain’s two biggest unions called a general strike to protest about soaring rents and the cost of living. On Saturday tens of thousands of people took part in protests about the rising housing costs in 30 cities and towns in Portugal. There have also been protests in Paris and Brussels indicating that the cost-of-living crisis is not specific to Cyprus.

Housing has become unaffordable for younger families for a variety of reasons, increased demand being the main one. There has been a big influx of high-earning workers from abroad as more foreign companies have moved to Cyprus in recent years setting up operations here. There are also financial incentives for self-employed professionals to work from Cyprus not to mention the arrival of many university students. Apart from the higher demand, a high rate of inflation has caused interest rates to rise making housing loans more expensive for first-time buyers.

While the government has introduced some attractive housing schemes, the beneficiaries are limited and it would be totally unrealistic to expect the state to provide affordable housing for everyone. Akel, which labours under the illusion that the state has unlimited resources, made three proposals for tackling the housing crisis. It proposed the use of state land for the mass construction of ‘social and affordable’ housing; give households on low and medium incomes access to ‘accessible financing’; cover a part of the increased rents paid by those who cannot afford to buy a property. None of this is likely to happen on the scale Akel envisages as it will bankrupt the state.

In a way, many people are paying the price of Cyprus’ success in attracting foreign companies, which may have caused housing prices to rise but must also be credited for the impressive growth rates of the economy and the high tax revenue of the state. People will just have to find ways of coping with higher housing prices. They could rent in less desirable areas where rents are lower and if they want to build a house they may have to move out of town where land prices are cheaper, or they may have to change their spending habits. There are always solutions, even if they are not so appealing. But people must realise that the state is in no position – nor does it have an obligation – to provide everyone with affordable housing in a desirable area. We are living in a market economy.