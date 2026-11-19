Whether it’s a spontaneous trip for chips or the joy of acquiring a collectable item you simply must have, at McDonald’s the rules of adult life take a back seat. It’s the same carefree spirit that characterised young Kevin McCallister when he found himself solo in the 20th Century Studios film Home Alone.

This festive season, McDonald’s is inviting fans to discover their own playful and carefree side through the “Home Alone Meal”, which includes limited-edition products and collectable socks, as well as new ways to enjoy their own unique festive experience – available from 1 December 2026 for a limited time, whilst stocks last.

There’s a bit of Kevin in all of us…

The Home Alone Meal brings Kevin’s most iconic film moments to life in an experience that fans can try, collect and make their own. With every meal, fans will be able to discover one of four collectable, festive pairs of socks, so they can literally follow in Kevin’s footsteps. With designs inspired by iconic scenes from the film, these collectable socks bring the world of Home Alone to life in a unique way, as only McDonald’s knows how. They’re ideal for anyone who loves jumping on the bed or wants to cosy up at the next festive dinner table.

Each meal also includes a choice between a Big Mac or 9 Chicken McNuggets, as well as new limited-edition products inspired by Kevin’s favourite flavours:

Medium Little Nero’s Pizza McShaker Fries: Transform our World Famous Fries into Kevin’s favourite pizza – a simple cheese pizza – with the special McShaker seasoning, which combines hints of tangy tomato, aromatic garlic, Italian herbs and a rich cheese flavour. Simply put the chips in the McShaker bag, add the seasoning and give it a shake!

Everything Sundae McFlurry: Just like Kevin would say, no meal is complete without a delicious treat! Also available on its own, the McFlurry combines McDonald’s signature creamy vanilla ice cream with warm chocolate sauce, crunchy Oreo biscuit pieces and colourful M&M’s, creating a delicious treat you’ll want to keep all to yourself.

“McDonald’s best moments are those that fans make their own,” said Morgan Flatley, McDonald’s Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of New Business Ventures. “By bringing together two much-loved icons – McDonald’s and Home Alone – we’re offering fans a festive experience they can share and celebrate, through nostalgic flavours, collectables and that sense of fun that only McDonald’s can provide.”

The festive fun continues!

The Home Alone fun doesn’t stop at dinner. Fans can channel their very own Kevin throughout the festive season (without needing any traps) via the Home Alone Digital Rewards Drop: Fans can return to the app throughout the festive season and discover rewards by clicking on a window inspired by the film’s iconic house.

With every click, special offers and other exclusive content are revealed, always inspired by your favourite film and, of course, the McDonald’s characters.

“What I love about this collaboration is that the Home Alone Meal represents something much greater than just a character. It highlights the playful spirit that resonates with people across different generations,” said Macaulay Culkin, who played Kevin McCallister in the original film and is reprising the role in McDonald’s new campaign.

“Bringing this experience to life together with McDonald’s and reliving those moments with my own children reminds me why fans still love Kevin’s story. That’s the magic we’re celebrating.”

From December 1, 2026, leave your daily routine behind and prepare for the ultimate festive adventure with the Home Alone Meal, available for a limited time only, whilst stocks last!

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s is the world’s leading restaurant company, with more than 45,000 restaurants in over 100 countries. Approximately 95 per cent of McDonald’s restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners. All brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

About 20th Century Studios

20th Century Studios is an Oscar®-winning film production studio producing films for release in cinemas and on streaming platforms. Its portfolio includes iconic film franchises such as Avatar, Alien, Planet of the Apes, Predator, Die Hard and Kingsman, as well as hit films such as Bohemian Rhapsody, The Greatest Showman, The Martian, Ford v Ferrari and Free Guy. At the same time, he created the successful film franchises Deadpool and ‘X-Men’.

Formerly known as 20th Century Fox, before becoming part of The Walt Disney Company, 20th Century Studios has made a name for itself, thanks to its impressive history, spanning more than 80 years. It is the studio that brought the first six Star Wars films to the big screen, as well as many other outstanding productions that have left their mark over the decades, including Miracle on 34th Street, All About Eve, The King and I, The Sound of Music, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Princess Bride, The Abyss, Edward Scissorhands, Home Alone, My Cousin Vinny, Speed, Cast Away, Moulin Rouge!, Minority Report, Gone Girl and The Revenant.