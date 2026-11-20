Chelsea have been fined £150,000 ($196,600) for their supporters’ abusive and discriminatory chanting during their FA Cup win at Charlton Athletic in January, the English FA said on Friday.

The Premier League side admitted the charge and were also given a warning and an action plan imposed by an independent regulatory commission, the FA announced.

The chanting occurred around the 56th minute of the FA Cup third-round clash.

Chelsea confirmed the punishment and condemned the offensive chants in a statement.

“Sectarian abuse – chanting that creates division targeted towards a particular religious or political group – and discriminatory language of any kind has no place in our football club,” Chelsea said.

Chelsea said they will take steps to identify those responsible for such behaviour and take action where necessary.