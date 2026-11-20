The International Court of Justice’s landmark ruling that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya will strengthen South Africa’s genocide case against Israel over the war in Gaza, legal experts said, establishing a precedent that genocidal intent can coexist with a military objective.

While the conflicts in Gaza and Myanmar are legally distinct, both cases before the World Court are based on allegations that states breached their obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

On Thursday, the court found that Myanmar had violated the convention on multiple grounds stemming from mistreatment of the Muslim Rohingya minority by the armed forces.

South Africa, which has brought a genocide case against Israel over its conduct in Gaza, welcomed the judgment. Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola said it set an important precedent by establishing for the first time that a state had committed genocide. He said it was of “great significance” to the case against Israel, which is not expected to be argued until 2029.

Both Myanmar and Israel have defended the actions of their armed forces as legitimate responses to insurgencies. But a majority of nine judges on the 15-member bench found that around 10,000 killings, including of children, the razing of homes, widespread sexual violence and the forced exodus of more than 700,000 people in 2017 amounted to state-sponsored genocide.

The ruling also handed other major legal victories to Gambia, which brought the case seven years ago on behalf of Muslim-majority countries.

The judges found that Myanmar had failed in its obligation to prevent genocide and said it must facilitate the return of Rohingya refugees and pay unspecified reparations.

The court also adopted conclusions from UN fact-finding reports, including one stating that mass deaths and rapes showed genocidal intent.

IMPORTANT PRECEDENT

Israeli legal scholar Yuval Shany said the ruling could broaden the arguments available to South Africa in its case against Israel.

He said the court maintained a requirement that genocidal intent be the “only reasonable inference,” but expanded the contextual factors it can consider beyond a pattern of conduct, to include the scale and systematic nature of acts and the history of persecution.

The approach “gives South Africa more avenues to argue for genocide” in Gaza, Shany said.

Proving genocide is notoriously difficult because it requires establishing an “intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such.”

Five criminal acts can constitute genocide: killing members of a group, causing them serious bodily or mental harm, creating conditions calculated to destroy them, preventing births, or forcibly transferring children to ​other groups.

Lamola said South Africa would study the judgment carefully with a view to demonstrating, as the court had in the Rohingya case, that a state’s actions, including ethnic cleansing, the killing of children, sexual violence and destruction of civilian infrastructure, can fall within the definition of genocide.

TARGETING OF CHILDREN, WOMEN

Another aspect of the ruling that could resonate in the Israel case was the court’s emphasis on the systematic nature and scale of the crimes committed in Myanmar, said Marieke de Hoon, professor of international criminal law at the University of Amsterdam.

South Africa alleges that Israel’s military operations created conditions intended to prevent births and disproportionately affected women and children in Gaza. In its filing to the ICJ, it said an estimated 70% of those killed were non-combatants. Israel rejects those allegations and says its operations have been conducted in accordance with international law.

“Arguments that a military intent or military objective would erase the idea that there could be a genocide intent are now rejected by the court,” said De Hoon.

She said the judges found that some acts, including attacks on children and women and sexual violence, could not be explained by military objectives alone, leaving genocide as the only reasonable inference.

The Hague Initiative for International Cooperation (Thinc), a think tank funded by pro-Israeli groups, said the judgment would fundamentally alter how courts assess allegations of genocide by imposing a “lower threshold for proving genocidal intent, with serious consequences for Western militaries engaged in confronting terror,” such as after Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

It is “not only a verdict in a particular case but a template,” Thinc’s director, Andrew Tucker, wrote in a reaction.

“Its propositions will be used in future cases: that genocidal intent may coexist with legitimate military objectives…that UN reports compiled without access can carry decisive weight; and that a state can breach the duty to prevent genocide without any finding that genocide occurred.”

While the World Court judgment unequivocally found Myanmar responsible for genocide, proving the crime in court remains difficult, said Richard Horsey, senior adviser for Asia at the International Crisis Group.

“The ICJ has never before found that a state committed genocide. The legal bar is extremely high, but what this case shows is that it is surmountable,” he said.