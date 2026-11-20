A federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia on Friday said she would issue a preliminary injunction blocking construction of President Donald Trump’s proposed triumphal arch, saying during a hearing that it was a “rushed job” that lacked a legal basis.

Earlier this month, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington issued a separate order temporarily blocking construction of the proposed 250-foot arch near Arlington National Cemetery. The rulings are the latest setbacks for one of Trump’s many efforts to leave a lasting architectural mark on the nation’s capital.

The White House did not immediately comment. Trump has faced significant pushback from the judiciary against projects he has undertaken in Washington during his second term, which have included a White House ballroom project, a renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and a proposed championship-level golf course two miles from the White House.