Since the outbreak of conflict in the Persian Gulf, fuel prices have shot up 30 per cent and electricity nearly 14 per cent, the Consumer Protection Service (energy and commerce ministry) said on Thursday.

The annual rate of inflation during October clocked in at 4.4 per cent, up from 3.9 per cent in September.

In April, the inflation rate stood at 2.8 per cent, 2.5 per cent in May, 3.1 per cent in June, 2.9 per cent in July, and 3.5 per cent in August.

The rise is chiefly due to fuel products, whose prices went up by 30.6 per cent, while electricity and water prices increased by 13.6 per cent.

The Consumer Protection Service’s pricewatch presented the weighted average price for 250 basic consumer products, based on their sales price across 400 retail stores.

Of the 45 categories of products, 26 grew more expensive between September and October. Eighteen categories became cheaper, and one category showed no change.

The largest month-to-month increases were recorded for vegetables and legumes (26.1 per cent), followed by fresh fish and mollusks (14.4 per cent), propane gas cylinders (9.5 per cent), and vegetable cooking oil (5.9 per cent).

Conversely, the largest drop was registered for coal – minus 7.2 per cent.

The Consumer Protection Service reiterated that its pricewatch is for informational purposes only, and does not constitute market advice.

The public should always shop around for the best deals, it added.