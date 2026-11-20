The late Archbishop Chrysostomos II was a “benefactor of our nation”, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Friday as he unveiled a bust of the former Primate and inaugurated a foundation in his name in Tala, Paphos.

Christodoulides said the state had an “institutional and moral obligation” to honour an archbishop who left an “indelible mark on modern Cypriot history”.

The president credited the church with building a network of social solidarity during the 2012 to 2013 financial crisis and expanding its social grocery programmes.

He said the archbishop’s stance on the Turkish occupation went “well beyond mere symbolic declarations”.

Chrysostomos II had in a television interview before a parliamentary election voiced his support for Elam, including on immigration, describing its party members as “educated persons who are sincerely interested in their country” and expressed satisfaction when the party entered parliament in 2016.

one of the exhibits at the newly inaugurated foundation

He branded illegal immigrants “interlopers who do not belong on the island”, but insisted that he “would even back a black man, if we shared the same views”.

In 2014 he urged politicians to condemn homosexuality and said civil partnerships and same sex marriage showed “weakening moral integrity”.

In 2016 he announced Church plans for schools that would teach children homosexuality was a sin.

In July 2020, responding to the conversion of Hagia Sophia back into a mosque, he said, “the Turks have always remained uncivilized”.

He was also reported to have played a part in the granting of Cypriot citizenship to Malaysian fugitive Jho Low.

He reportedly wrote at least two letters to then Interior Minister Sokratis Hasikos on Low’s behalf.

Reports said the archbishop received a €300,000 donation from Low on the day Low received his passport.

Low was already under investigation for alleged money laundering, and a background check had raised several red flags.