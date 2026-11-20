A €35 million compensation scheme for hundreds of female National Guard non-commissioned officers who suffered unequal treatment compared with their male colleagues remains unresolved, with the government now aiming to begin payments in 2027.

Asked by the Cyprus Mail on Friday, why the situation still remains at a stalemate defence ministry spokesperson Sofianos Philippides said the ministry had made a significant effort over the past year to prepare the compensation plan, but “financial and budgetary constraints had prevented it from progressing”.

The issue was expected to be considered by the Council of Ministers earlier this week, but was not placed before cabinet.

The ministry has taken measures over the years to address the situation, including the gradual appointment of female volunteer non-commissioned officers to permanent positions between 1997 and 2018.

In 2016, separate seniority lists for male and female non-commissioned officers were merged, while common regulations introduced in 2017 established the same criteria for appointments, hierarchy, promotions and retirement, regardless of gender.

The ministry also secured additional positions at various ranks, allowing a significant number of female non-commissioned officers to be promoted. A total of 1,627 promotions were made following the introduction of the new regulations in 2017, of which 527 involved women.

The ministry said all groups of female non-commissioned officers, apart from the eighth intake, which had only obtained permanent status in 2017, had received at least one promotion by May 2024. Women from the first and second intakes had received three promotions, while those from the third and fourth had received two.

An additional salary increment, equivalent in financial terms to a promotion, was also granted to women from the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth intakes following recommendations by the Commissioner for Administration.

However the longstanding complaints were not settled by those measures.

The origins of the dispute lie in regulations introduced in the early 1990s, under which male volunteers could apply directly for permanent positions while women were required to complete two years before becoming eligible. That requirement was increased to six years in 1996. The regulations also stipulated that, where male and female non-commissioned officers were appointed or promoted simultaneously, the men would be considered senior.

The consequences were particularly severe for some groups of women and according to a September 2022 report by the Commissioner for Administration, 51 women recruited in 2003 were not appointed to permanent positions until 2017, some 14 years later.

The women argued that the delay had deprived them of employment benefits available to colleagues appointed earlier, including occupational pension rights and retirement-related payments.

The Commissioner concluded that the women had been subjected to prohibited discrimination on the grounds of gender, both in access to employment and subsequent career advancement.

The findings followed earlier investigations into complaints by other groups of female non-commissioned officers.

In March 2021, the Commissioner found that 58 women had been denied equal promotion opportunities, despite serving alongside male colleagues who had advanced through the ranks.

Further findings in 2022 concerned women recruited in 1993, 1995 and 1997, who complained that male colleagues with comparable qualifications and service had secured permanent positions and promotions considerably earlier.

While the ministry maintains that successive reforms have improved the position of female personnel, the financial consequences of their earlier unequal treatment remain the subject of the proposed compensation scheme.

The package, estimated at €34.796 million, concerns 573 women who entered the National Guard as volunteer non-commissioned officers. Of these, 376 remain in service.

Under the proposed arrangements, compensation would be paid in three annual instalments. The original timetable envisaged payments between 2026 and 2028, but the delay could now shift the schedule to 2027–2029.

Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas said the ministry would seek to begin payments in early 2027, although the timetable would depend on the state’s financial position.